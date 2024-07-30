Portion of Shell Beach Road closing tonight for waterline improvement project

At 7 p.m. tonight the County of San Luis Obispo will be fully closing a portion of Shell Beach Road.

Travelers will not be able to access the section of Shell Beach Road that stretches from Avila Beach Road to El Portal Drive in Pismo Beach.

County officials advise motorists in the area to adjust their travel plans and consider alternate routes.

They also say traffic control and detour signage will be in place throughout the duration of the closure.

The road will reopen at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.

CalPortland is executing the roadwork as part of an operational improvement project.

Tonight waterline installments will be put into place, according to county officials.

The project is expected to be completely finished by late 2025.