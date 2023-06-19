Possible drowning in waters off Avila Beach

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release sent Sunday evening, at approximately 5pm an adult male was kayaking with a friend in the waters off Avila Beach when he fell out of his kayak.

The man's friend paddled over to him and found him unresponsive in the water. He was unable to rescue the man but made it back to shore where he alerted authorities, according to the sheriff's office .

Sheriff's detectives, Cal Fire, Harbor Patrol, CHP and the Coast Guard were all involved in the search for the body of the missing kayaker. They located the body at 7pm, according to the press release.

At this time the Sheriff's Office says the death appears to be accidental.

The identification of the kayaker is pending notification of next of kin.