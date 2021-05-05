Watch
Gas main break reported in Orcutt

Posted at 12:52 PM, May 05, 2021
UPDATE (1:08 p.m.) Crews on scene say 10 houses will be without gas service for a few hours. A contractor working in the area reportedly ruptured an old, unmarked gas line.
ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters were called to reports of a possible gas main break in Orcutt Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Fire said the gas company was on scene as of 12:45 p.m. at Village Drive and Village Knoll Court.

The possible break was reported just after 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

