Possible waterspouts prompt special marine warning off the Central Coast

A special marine warning was issued at 10:47am Monday morning for the waters off of Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal. form 10 to 60 nautical miles west of the Central Coast.

Within this area several strong thunderstorms were indicated off of the Central Coast.

They have sufficient energy to bring strong wind gusts up to 40 mph, brief heavy rain and even possible waterspouts.

While the storm will remain over mainly open waters, small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

The warning will stay in effect through 12:15pm but it is important to stay weather aware today as these systems continue to bring the chance for dangerous conditions.

We will keep a close eye on this system as it moves ashore.

