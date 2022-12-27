Post-Christmas travel plans going smoothly for most at San Luis Obispo Airport

Throughout the day Monday, a steady, yet not overwhelming flow of people could be seen flying in and out of the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.

But compared to the long lines, lost baggage and thousands of flight cancellations seen all over the country this past weekend, most travelers we spoke to said their post-Christmas flight plans have been a breeze.

"It looks pretty quiet. Not too busy." said Ray Pucci, who was at the San Luis Obispo Airport Monday dropping off family members who were in town for the weekend.

"I don't think it is too crazy. I can't fly anymore so I don't come out here. But I guess this is just normal." admitted Gloriann Liu, who was surprised by the lack of heavy crowds at the airport Monday.

Liu was at the airport sending off her granddaughter who was back home in San Luis Obispo for Christmas.

"It has been wonderful. I haven't seen my family in three years. This is the first time." Liu said.

She says she got to the airport more than three hours before her granddaughter's flight was scheduled, in anticipation of the holiday travel rush.

Other travelers we spoke to said they were not as worried about missing their flights.

Connor Hall, who was flying back to Boston after being in San Luis Obispo this past weekend, said the lighter crowds at the San Luis Obispo Airport Monday were a nice change from what he experienced flying out from the East Coast.

"I have to get there two, three hours early," Hall told KSBY. "Here, I can just show up an hour or even 45 minutes early and be casual and I will make it."

And while many are usually wrapping up their holiday vacations the day after Christmas, other people flying out of San Luis Obispo were just getting started with theirs.

"We are flying to Dallas, Texas. We usually try to fly when other people are not," said Clay Dooley, who was traveling with family at the San Luis Obispo Airport Monday.

Ray Pucci meanwhile, added that most of the holiday traffic he saw was out on the road.

"We came down from Redding a few days ago on Christmas Eve. More road traffic than I have ever encountered." Pucci said.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, more than 6,000 flights around the country were canceled between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; and Monday afternoon, the website announced another 3,600 domestic flights were canceled, with 5,000 more flights delayed.

We reached out to San Luis Obispo Airport officials for comment on the holiday traffic flow but have not heard back.