Drivers on Highway 101 between Santa Maria and Nipomo may experience a bit of a delay on their commute the next two days.

A pothole repair project will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24, on the northbound side of the highway.

Caltrans says the #2 northbound lane is expected to be closed for approximately 5,000 feet while around 250 potholes are filled.

Delays are expected to last up to 30 minutes.