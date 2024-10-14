Pots to Plates Project is raising funds for the SLO Food Bank

They're making an impact in the community one pot at a time.

“When you hear about what you do has a tangible impact on someone else it makes you feel amazing,” Aria Olsen said.

“It makes me feel really good helping a person who is maybe a stranger to me but is part of our community,” Cielo Olsen said.

“When we all give back to the community it makes the community feel good too because they don't always have enough money to buy food,” Julianna Caliboso said.

Pots to Plates is a group of six girls ages 9 to 17 years old. They sell recycled succulent pots to the community.

Their project started during COVID-19.

“All of us were hanging out in the backyard making succulent pots and then we started thinking if we could do this as more of a community project for others,” Olsen said.

The girls began looking for unwanted pots to transform them into something unique.

“During the pandemic, we were at home and there wasn't much going on," Olsen said. "An old mentor of mine had all these overgrown succulents. She asked if we could find a use for them and we said yes."

They want to help fight against food insecurity in the community.

For each pot, the customer can set their own prices from $10 to $50.

On Sunday, Sara Mcgrath and her son stopped by their pop-up stand to buy a pumpkin pot.

“It feels good to be in a community where we see all the time people making the effort to give back,” Mcgrath said.

100% of the proceeds go to the SLO Food Bank. So far the project has raised just under $5,000 benefiting over 30,000 meals for people and families in need.

“To be kind to the community to help and support is the best gift as a parent we want our kids to have,” Claudia Olsen, mother to two of the girls said.