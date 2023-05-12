Pounds of drugs, hundreds of pills seized in Santa Barbara Co. drug investigation

Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff's deputies seized a large amount of dangerous drugs from an Ojai man who overdosed in Carpinteria.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at about 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 5900 block of Birch Street for a report of a man who was unresponsive in a vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies say they found 26-year-old Christopher Elizalde from Ojai, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia in his lap. Deputies also found a large amount of dangerous drugs including suspected fentanyl, M30 pills, cocaine, and ketamine in the vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at Elizalde's home in Ojai on the 1200-block of Gregory Street where they found additional fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone M30 pills and cocaine.

In total, deputies say they found approximately 2.9 ounces of ketamine, 1.82 pounds of fentanyl, 1.16 pounds of cocaine, 4.6 ounces of heroin, 4.7 ounces of methamphetamine, 616 oxycodone M30 pills, and 50 benzodiazepine pills.

Elizalde is being held on $260,000 bail for charges including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation for sales of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine for sales, possession of benzodiazepine for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.