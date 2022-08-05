Power line falls, sparks fire near Lake Nacimiento

A fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon.

The fallen power line was reported at Running Deer Ranch, along Gage Irving Rd. in Lake Nacimiento, just south of the lake. It was called in at about 1:30 p.m.

The fallen lines sparked a small fire in grass and oak woodland, CAL FIRE SLO officials said. Within about an hour of breaking out, the fire had burned up to one acre.

Fixed wing air tankers were sent to make drops on the fire.

The fallen power line caused an outage stretching from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento, east of Hwy 101. 1,323 PG&E customers have no power.

PG&E estimates power will be back on by 8 p.m. Friday night.

CAL FIRE officials say they're waiting for PG&E to de-energize the power line.