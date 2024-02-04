Power out? Here's how you can keep up with the Central Coast storm activity

PG&E customers in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are experiencing serious power outages.

Even without power, you can access KSBY and our newscasts to stay up to speed on the storm in your area.

KSBY will broadcast live Sunday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., and you can stream our live feed here, on our website.

You download the KSBY News app free in your smartphone's app store, as well as the KSBY Weather app. This will prompt you to sign up for push notifications to receive breaking weather and news alerts.

KSBY is also available on social media, follow us on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram for all your latest news and weather.