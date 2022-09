Power outages affecting 1,642 PG&E customers began late Sunday night in San Luis Obispo.

Electricity when out at 11:48 p.m., though the cause of the outage is unknown. PG&E estimates power will return around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The PG&E Outage Center marks neighborhoods south of Marsh and Santa Rosa Street going towards Sinsheimer Park as impacted.