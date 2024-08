A power outage was impacting more than 3,600 PG&E customers in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita areas Tuesday morning.

According to PG&E, the outage started shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Power was out to part of San Luis Obispo, stretching north into Santa Margarita.

No word on the cause.

Restoration was expected by 10 a.m.