Power outage affects 4K customers in Santa Maria

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.) - Power has been restored to approximately 500 of the originally affected 4,095 customers, according to PG&E.

___

(4:35 p.m.) - A power outage was affecting nearly 4,100 customers in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon.

The outage was reported shortly after 3 p.m.

It includes an area that extends from Cook and Depot streets diagonally southeast to Stowell Road and Highway 101, south to Betteravia Road, and bordered on the west by Depot Street.

PG&E says its crews are investigating the cause of the outage. A spokesperson says crews are reporting damaged equipment near the Santa Maria Fairpark and the 1400 block of South Miller Street.

The utility expects power to be fully restored by 10:30 p.m.