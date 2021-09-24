Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Power outage affects 4K customers in Santa Maria

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
PGE-e1548875320775.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 19:42:34-04

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.) - Power has been restored to approximately 500 of the originally affected 4,095 customers, according to PG&E.
___

(4:35 p.m.) - A power outage was affecting nearly 4,100 customers in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon.

The outage was reported shortly after 3 p.m.

It includes an area that extends from Cook and Depot streets diagonally southeast to Stowell Road and Highway 101, south to Betteravia Road, and bordered on the west by Depot Street.

santa maria power outage.JPG

PG&E says its crews are investigating the cause of the outage. A spokesperson says crews are reporting damaged equipment near the Santa Maria Fairpark and the 1400 block of South Miller Street.

The utility expects power to be fully restored by 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month