KSBY is currently off the air due to a PG&E power outage.

The power outage impacted our station shortly before 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

While most of the surrounding area has had power restored, PG&E says it is still working to restore power to KSBY. That is currently expected by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

KSBY engineers are working on backup sources of power to bring some of our operations back online before 1:30.