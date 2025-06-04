Power outage affects large swath of Atascadero

UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) - PG&E reports that power has been restored to more than 2,200 customers, with about 450 customers remaining.

The cause of the downed power line is under investigation.

___

(3:24 p.m.) - Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers in Atascadero were without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to PG&E’s outage map, the power outage started at 2:02 p.m., and as of 3:15 p.m., 2,935 customers were still affected.

Atascadero Police reported that Olmeda Avenue was closed between Traffic Way and Rosario Avenue due to a downed power line.

PG&E is estimating power will be restored by 4:30 p.m.

KSBY News has reached out to a PG&E representative for more information.

For information on power outages in your area or to report an outage, click here.