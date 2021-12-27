Watch
Power outage affects more than 4K customers in Morro Bay

Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Posted at 6:24 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 22:15:34-05

UPDATE (7:14 p.m.): The number of affected customers has been reduced to 3,505. The PG&E website says they are currently assessing the cause at the outage location.

The estimated restoration time remains at 9 p.m.

A PG&E outage in Morro Bay has left 4,978 customers without power Sunday evening, according to the PG&E outage map.

The power reportedly went out around 5:25 p.m.

It is estimated to be restored by 9 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.

More information will be given on as soon as it becomes available.

