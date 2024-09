A power outage is impacting some parts of San Luis Obispo.

As of around 9:30 a.m., nearly 6,000 PG&E customers were without power.

The affected area stretches from Marsh Street to the northern end of Santa Cruz Road.

Power should be restored by 3 p.m., according to the PG&E website.

The website also says that the outage was planned so that crews can complete maintenance work.

To view the current status of the outage, click here.