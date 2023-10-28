Power outage affects thousands in northern San Luis Obispo County

An outage left nearly 3,000 PG&E customers in northern San Luis Obispo County without power on Friday.

The outage started at about 4:40 p.m., affecting areas west of Spring Street in Paso Robles as well as most of the area north of 24th St. and west of Riverside Ave. Areas to the west along Nacimiento Lake Dr. and Adelaida Rd. were also affected.

A PG&E spokesperson says the outage was the result of Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), which are in place in areas considered to be at high risk of wildfires.

EPSS outages occur when powerlines automatically turn off as the result of a hazard, such as a tree branch, falling onto a powerline.

According to PG&E, a troubleman is on scene assessing the situation and has already restored power to about 1,400 customers. Crews will also patrol the line, looking for hazards before restoring power to all customers.

