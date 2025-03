More than 3,300 PG&E customers were without power in San Luis Obispo Thursday.

According to PG&E’s online outage map, the outage began just before 11:44 a.m. and as of 12:09 p.m. was impacting 3,349 customers between a portion of Madonna Road and Tank Farm Road and along Los Osos Valley Road, Highway 101, South Higuera Street and Highway 227.

No word on the cause or when power may be restored.

KSBY has reached out to PG&E for additional information and is waiting to hear back.