Power outage impacting Hearst Castle

A power outage was impacting Hearst Castle in San Simeon Thursday morning.

State Parks says the historic landmark is currently being powered through a back-up generator system.

PG&E is reporting 83 customers are without power in the small coastal town. The outage began around 9:15 p.m. Wedesday. Restoration is expected around 3 p.m. Thursday.

An outage was also impacting facilities at Morro Bay State Park where flooding had closed Lower Morro Bay State Park Road.

It was not immediately known when the road might reopen.

Nearly 2,600 customers were reported to be without power in Morro Bay as of 8:12 a.m. Restoration is expected at 3:40 p.m., more than 20 hours after the outage first began.

State Parks says its crews are also assessing reports of downed trees on State Park property in San Luis Obispo County.