Power outage impacting nearly 100 PG&E customers near Huasna

Weather is being blamed for knocking out power to nearly 100 PG&E customers in the Huasna area Tuesday morning.

As wind and rain impacted the Central Coast once again, the outage for 96 customers was the only one listed locally on PG&E’s outage map.

There was not estimated time of restoration. The outage began around 7:23 a.m.

In Santa Barbara, police said a tree and power lines were down around 8:15 a.m. on Loma Alta near Santa Barbara City College.

Loma Alta was closed between Cliff and Shoreline and traffic signals are also out in the area. It's unknown when the road closure will be lifted.