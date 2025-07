Nearly 400 PG&E customers were impacted by a power outage in a portion of San Luis Obispo County Tuesday.

The outage was reported shortly after 9 a.m. By noon, 394 customers remained without power in the area east of Santa Margarita Lake and south of Highway 58.

According to PG&E’s online outage map, crews were “evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

Restoration was expected by 5:15 p.m.