Nearly 1,000 PG&E customers were without power Friday afternoon in the Atascadero area.

The outage began around 1:15 p.m. and was mainly impacting people to the west of Highway 101 and between Santa Cruz Road to the north and Ardilla Road to the south.

As of 4:30 p.m., 975 customers were without power.

PG&E lists the cause as still under investigation.

Restoration is expected by 7:45 p.m.