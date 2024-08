More than 1,300 PG&E customers were without power Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo.

The outage began just after 9 a.m. and was affecting 1,307 customers off Highway 227 in the Edna Valley area and off Buckley Road, according to PG&E, which states the outage is unplanned but has not identified an exact cause.

Restoration is expected by 2:15 p.m.