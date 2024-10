A power outage Monday was impacting more than 170 PG&E customers in Santa Maria, including Santa Maria High School.

A district spokesperson told KSBY administrators were busy dealing with the outage, but added that school was still in session.

According to PG&E, the outage began shortly before 4 a.m. By 9:15 a.m., it reportedly spanned from South Depot Street to S. McClelland Street.

Restoration was expected by around noon.

No word on the cause.