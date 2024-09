A power outage was impacting more than 1,300 PG&E customers in northern San Luis Obispo County Thursday.

The outage was reported at around 9:18 a.m. By 12:07 p.m., 1,327 customers reportedly remained without power.

The outage was mostly impacting people to the north of Highway 46 and west of Highway 101, stretching into the Lake Nacimiento area.

No word on the cause.

Restoration was expected by 1:45 p.m.