A power outage was impacting portions of San Luis Obispo County Monday afternoon.

According to PG&E’s online outage map, it started around 3:52 p.m. and as of 4:27 p.m., was impacting 203 customers.

Restoration was expected by 10:30 p.m.

PG&E has not listed a cause but impacted customers stretched from near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo north to Santa Margarita.