A power outage is impacting 5,510 PG&E customers Friday evening.

PG&E first reported the outage at around 4 p.m.

It includes areas from south Templeton through Atascadero and down to south of Santa Margarita. All customers impacted are east of Highway 101.

PG&E says its crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

The utility expects power to be fully restored by 10:30 p.m.