Power outage impacts some PG&E customers in Vandenberg Village

Posted at 8:01 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 12:06:49-04

UPDATE (9 a.m.) - As of 8:05 a.m., PG&E said power had been restored to all but 88 customers.
ORIGINAL STORY: A power outage is impacting hundreds of PG&E customers in Vandenberg Village.

The latest outage started at 6:12 a.m. and was impacting 449 customers as of 7:43 a.m., according to PG&E.

At least two outages in the area had occurred and at one point, more than 1,600 customers were reportedly impacted.

Buena Vista Elementary is keeping students and staff updated on the status of classes at the school Thursday.

PG&E estimates power will be restored by 10:45 a.m.

No word on the cause.

