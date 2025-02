According to PG&E, a power outage is affecting more than 5,700 customers in Oceano and Grover Beach.

The outage was reported at 7:33 p.m. on February 23, 2025.

PG&E says that their estimated restoration time is scheduled for 11:15 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2025.

