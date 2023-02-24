Power outages impact roughly 6,700 PG&E customers across the Central Coast

Roughly 6,700 PG&E customers are currently without power across both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties Friday morning, according to PG&E.

More than 2,000 PG&E customers are experiencing power outages in the Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, and Oceano areas Friday morning.

According to the PG&E outage map, the outage began around 5:24 a.m. and cited weather as the cause of the outage.

Grover Beach police said via Twitter power is out due to downed power lines on Highland Way and Huston Street.

The outage impacts customers along Hwy 1 from Pismo State Beach to Silver Spur Place in Oceano. The Oceano airport is also experiencing outages, according to the PG&E outage map.

HAPPENING NOW: Power is currently out in the city. Lines are down on Highland @ Huston.

In Los Alamos and Los Olivos area, over 2,400 people are also without power due to the weather, according to PG&E.

