Power outage possible for some Santa Barbara-area residents due to weather, wildfire concerns

Southern California Edison has warned some Santa Barbara County residents that they could lose power Tuesday due to weather concerns.

SoCal Edison tweeted that dangerous weather could cause a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), a temporary power outage used to prevent equipment from sparking fires. Nearly 1,100 customers near the Santa Ynez Mountain Range could be affected.

An updated outage map is available at sce.com.

“We understand that outages are a hardship for our customers. PSPS is a measure of last resort to protect the safety of our customers and communities,” an Edison spokesperson said.

If the power is shut off, residents can find shelter at the Residence Inn in Goleta.

The PSPS alert is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacific Gas & Electric confirmed that San Luis Obispo residents are not at risk of a PSPS.

