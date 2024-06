A power outage was affecting more than 1,000 PG&E customers in the Santa Ynez area Monday afternoon.

According to PG&E, the outage began shortly after 4 p.m. along both sides of Highway 246, including the Santa Ynez Airport area, and to Highway 154.

Restoration to the 1,073 customers affected is estimated at 1:15 a.m.

No word on the cause of the outage.