Power outages affecting 2,600+ customers in northern SLO County

More than 2,600 PG&E customers were without power again in northern San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.

The first of two large outages started at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, affecting 960 customers on the west side of Highway 101 from just south of Highway 46 to Lake Nacimiento.

PG&E says it has not yet identified the cause of the outage. A spokesperson says crews are in the area and a helicopter is in the air inspecting the circuit, which could not be done during nighttime hours.

PG&E says the entire circuit must be inspected because of its location in a high wildfire threat area.

"We have been advising our customers that this additional safety step can lead to more frequent and potentially longer outages at the local level, but it is an important step to keep PG&E's customers and communities safe," said PG&E spokesperson Mark Mesesan.

The utility expects to begin restoring power in sections, with full restoration expected by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Another outage was affecting more than 1,660 customers in an area from Santa Margarita to Pozo.

That outage started just after 11 a.m. Thursday

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle collided with a utility pole in the area of Highway 58 and West Pozo Road and lines were down across the roadway.

PG&E says the circuit for this outage is also in a high fire-threat area, so crews will have to conduct a complete inspection of the affected circuit before power can be restored.

The current estimated time of restoration is 5:15 p.m.