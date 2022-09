Two separate power outages were impacting more than 1,500 PG&E customers in part of northern San Luis Obispo County Monday.

Both were reported around 11:11 a.m. and span from areas surrounding Highway 58 north to highways 41 and 46 in the Shandon area.

PG&E has not provided information on a possible cause but estimates power will be restored around 3:15 p.m.

A total of 1,572 customers were reportedly without power as of 11:57 a.m.