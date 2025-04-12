UPDATE: 400+ PG&E customers in Cayucos still without power

UPDATE (10:30 a.m.) — According to PG&E, 405 customers are still experiencing power outages in Cayucos as of Saturday morning.

Officials maintain that their estimated restoration time will be 10:45 a.m.

ORIGINAL (8:45 a.m.) — Power outages were impacting people in parts of Cayucos Saturday morning.

The largest outage was reported at around 7:45 a.m. and was reportedly impacting 1,169 PG&E customers along both sides of Highway 1 and a portion of Old Creek Road as of 8:34 a.m.

Another outage just north along the town’s coast started about 10 minutes earlier and was impacting 190 customers as of 8:34 a.m., according to PG&E.

The utility company reports causes of both outages are under investigation.

Restoration is expected by 10:45 a.m.