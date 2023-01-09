Power outages impacting 4.9k Central Coast customers

Due to storm conditions, PG&E is reporting 4,911 customers without power.

Morro Bay has the most significant power loss at 2,972. The first wave of outages began at 5:44 a.m. for 590 customers, and at 7:11 a.m. 2,382 customers lost power.

Avila Beach lost power at 6 a.m. for 1,257 customers.

Lake Nacimiento has the next highest amount of outages with 420 since 2:12 a.m.

Santa Margarita Lake had 133 without power since 4:06 a.m.

Cambria has 129 without power since 5:05 am. and 7:11 a.m.

Currently, no outages have an estimated time of restoration, aside from 83 of the Cambria residents who may have power again by 8:19 a.m.