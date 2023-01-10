Power outages impacting 9.5k customers, return times largely unknown

Power outages are widespread across the Central Coast, mainly in San Luis Obispo County because of the ongoing storm.

Very few of the active outages have estimated times for restoration, and as of posting, over 9,500 PG&E customers are without power.

Cities with currently set times of power coming back include partial restoration for Lake Nacimiento, partial restoration for Atascadero, partial restoration for Cambria, and full restoration for Avila Beach and Lompoc.

This list is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available. You can view minor incidents below 10 customers here. Each bullet point represents a separate incident and is not necessarily related to the outage preceding or following.

Lake Nacimiento:

420 customers without power since 2:12 a.m. Monday 1/9.

57 customers without power since 8:01 am Monday 1/9. Restoration time is set for 4:26 p.m. Tuesday 1/10.

89 customers without power since 11:06 a.m. Monday, 1/9. Restoration time is set for 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, 1/10.

Paso Robles:

130 customers without power since 8:24 p.m. Monday, 1/9.

170 customers without power since 8:37 pm. Monday, 1/9.

Atascadero:

59 customers without power since 5:12 p.m. Monday, 1/9. Restoration time is set for 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, 1/10.

1,418 customers without power since 9:48 p.m. Monday, 1/9.

Cambria:

83 customers without power since 3:28 a.m. Monday, 1/9. Restoration time is set for 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, 1/10.

149 customers without power since 6:16 a.m. Monday, 1/9.

Morro Bay:

3,473 customers without power since 9:21 a.m. Monday, 1/9.

Santa Margarita:

56 customers without power since 9:08 p.m. Monday, 1/9.

Avila Beach:

1,257 customers without power since 6 a.m. Monday, 1/9. Restoration time is set for 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1/10.

Arroyo Grande:

96 customers without power since 5:19 p.m. Monday, 1/9.

Nipomo:

1,928 customers without power since 6:22 p.m. Monday, 1/9.

Santa Maria:

28 customers without power since 1:46 p.m. Monday, 1/9.

Lompoc:

64 customers without power since 12:01 p.m. Monday, 1/9. Restoration time is set for 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1/10.

Buellton:

101 customers without power since 8:50 p.m. Monday, 1/9.



ORIGINAL STORY:

Due to storm conditions, PG&E is reporting over 8,000 customers without power on the Central Coast.

Morro Bay has the most significant power loss at 2,553.

The first wave of outages began at 5:44 a.m. for 590 customers, and at 7:11 a.m. 2,382 customers lost power.

As of 10:30 a.m. there are over 7,000 homes and businesses without power.

Avila Beach lost power at 6 a.m. for 1,257 customers.

Lake Nacimiento has the next highest number of outages with 420 since 2:12 a.m.

As of 12:48 p.m., Lake Nacimiento mixed with some areas of Northern Paso is up to 676 without power.

Paso Robles had over 2,700 lose power. by 12:48 p.m.

Santa Margarita Lake had 133 without power since 4:06 a.m. This number hasn't changed as of 12:48 p.m.

Cambria has 129 without power since 5:05 am. and 7:11 a.m. As of 12:42 p.m. the number is up to 382 without power.

Arroyo Grande has 63 without power since 8:24 a.m. This number has remained the same as of 12:48 p.m.

For areas along the 46 between Templeton and Cambria, they had roughly 602 without power.

Currently, some outages have an estimated time of restoration:

Santa Margarita at 5:48 p.m.

Paso Robles (Creston area) at 4:00 p.m.

Morro Bay tonight at 10:30 p.m.

Avila Beach tomorrow at 11:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service and PG&E’s meteorology team, the next wave of storms will include rain, high winds, and thunderstorm activity.

The combination of these three will bring an increased threat of flooding, landslides, and damage to trees and power lines.

In preparation for the next series of storms, PG&E will add an additional 500 personnel to support their response.

They already began pre-staging additional crews and equipment resources throughout service areas including regions expected to be most impacted, which include North Coast, South Bay and Central Coast.

PG&E recommends the following during emergency power outages:

Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. NOTE: If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.

Have fresh drinking water and ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer to prevent food spoilage.

Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away.

NOTE: If you find downed wires call always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com

Other tips can be found at: Safety and Preparedness, Storm Safety, and Safety Action Center

Those in need of emergency shelter or food can find resource information on 211-CA or by calling 2-1-1.

If you need to reach PG&E you can call them at 1-800-743-5002.

