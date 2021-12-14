Power outages leave nearly 4,500 customers in the dark in SLO County

Power outages have left nearly 4,500 PG&E customers without power in San Luis Obispo County on Monday.

Three major power outages were reported across the county, in San Luis Obispo, near Santa Margarita and northeast of Shandon.

In parts of San Luis Obispo, power went out at 3:59 p.m., affecting 2,798 PG&E customers. Officials have not yet said when power may be restored to the area.

785 PG&E customers lost power at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday near Santa Margarita. Officials say that power should return to the area by 10 p.m. on Monday night.

913 customers were left without power during an outage that began at 2:13 p.m. on Monday. PG&E's outage map shows the affected area near Hwy 41 northeast of Shandon, along Cholame Creek. PG&E officials have not shared an estimated time when power will be restored to the area.

Officials say the outages in San Luis Obispo and northeast of Shandon were caused by the storm.

The outage near Santa Margarita was reportedly caused by an equipment issue.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.