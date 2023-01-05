Power outages reported during Wednesday night storm

(9:06 p.m.) - By 9 p.m., power had been restored to approximately half of the community of Los Osos. More than 2,500 customers remain without power.

___

(8:27 p.m.) - Thousands of people on the Central Coast were without power Wednesday evening as a powerful storm system packing heavy rain and wind moved onshore.

As of 8 p.m., the largest outage was reported in Los Osos, where 6,757 customers were without power.

The outage started at 7:47 p.m. and according to PG&E, was a result of the weather. There is no estimated time of restoration.

Multiple smaller outages were reported across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

To check on power outages in your area, visit the PG&E Outage Center online.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

