Powerball jackpot grows to $454 million

The Powerball jackpot is growing and is now estimated at $454 million for the Wednesday, April 27 drawing.

The last time the jackpot was hit was on February 14, when a single ticket sold in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 apiece and are sold in 45 states, including California, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

While $454 million is a lot of money, it's far from the largest Powerball jackpot ever hit. That was $1.586 billion in 2016. The winnings were shared by ticket holders in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The $699.8 million winning ticket sold in Morro Bay in October was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot.

Tickets for Wednesday night's drawing must be purchased by 7 p.m. on that day. The winning numbers are drawn at 7:59 p.m.