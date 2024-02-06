Low-voltage line falls on top of school bus in Santa Maria

No one was injured when a low-voltage line fell on top of a school bus in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

A spokesman with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says weather caused the line to fall at around 8:05 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and Pine Street.

The approximately 10 students and driver stayed on the bus for around 10 minutes until firefighters with the Santa Maria Fire Department determined the line was not dangerous, according to the spokesman.

The students reportedly made it to Santa Maria High School safely.

