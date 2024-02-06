Watch Now
Preisker Park closed in Santa Maria following storm

It could reopen Wednesday
KSBY
Preisker Park in Santa Maria is closed following the weekend storm
Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 19:32:43-05

Preisker Park in Santa Maria is closed following this weekend’s storm.

City officials say crews are working to remove a large eucalyptus tree that fell onto the road and may reopen the park Wednesday if safety inspections and tree removal are complete.

More than 75 reports of downed trees or large branches were reported to the city along with multiple power outages that also impacted traffic signals.

Black Road between Main Street/Highway 166 and Betteravia Road remains closed due to flooding. Stowell Road was also closed as of Monday afternoon from Hanson to Black Road, although trucks are being let through to the agricultural coolers.

