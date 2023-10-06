Preparing for liftoff: SpaceX sets time for next early-morning launch

SpaceX is targeting early Monday morning for its next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is set for 12:23 a.m. from SLC-4E.

The first-stage booster on this mission has been used 13 times before. It is expected to land on the Of Course I still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

Backup opportunities are available between 1:14 and 3:46 a.m. Monday if needed.

SpaceX will have a live webcast of the mission available about five minutes before the launch.