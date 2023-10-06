Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Preparing for liftoff: SpaceX sets time for next early-morning launch

DOJ accuses SpaceX of refusing to hire refugees, asylum seekers
David J. Phillip/AP
DOJ accuses SpaceX of refusing to hire refugees, asylum seekers
Posted at 2:47 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 17:47:18-04

SpaceX is targeting early Monday morning for its next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is set for 12:23 a.m. from SLC-4E.

The first-stage booster on this mission has been used 13 times before. It is expected to land on the Of Course I still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

Backup opportunities are available between 1:14 and 3:46 a.m. Monday if needed.

SpaceX will have a live webcast of the mission available about five minutes before the launch.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg