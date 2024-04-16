Pres. Biden approves federal funds to support storm repairs in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara Counties

On Saturday, President Biden approved the Federal Disaster Declaration for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The FEMA funding was requested by Governor Gavin Newsom and will help repair damages from storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that happened between January 31, and February 9 this year.

According to San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, Initial damage estimates for local jurisdictions in San Luis Obispo County was approximately $700,000. KSBY spoke to San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator Scott Milner about how this will help locally.

"The local governments will be really appreciative that their local budgets don't have to bear the brunt of the disaster recovery and that these funds are greatly needed on the local level as far as rebuilding infrastructure and reimbursement for emergency protective measures and it just comes in handy."

Funding was also approved for Ventura and six other California counties. This declaration covers local agencies only and not individuals.