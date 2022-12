A prescribed burn at Montaña de Oro State Park began Tuesday.

Parks officials say that about 1 acre of eucalyptus duff and 30 brush piles will be burned.

The purpose of the burn is to remove the thick accumulation of eucalyptus duff that is preventing the seed germination of the native vegetation.

The burn will last through Thursday.

Ignitions could start as early as 7:00 a.m. and will end by about 5:00 p.m.