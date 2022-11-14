Prescribed burn at Montaña de Oro State Park starting November 14

A prescribed burn of approximately 100 brush piles will begin on Monday, November 14 at Montaña de Oro State Park.

Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

This will happen on the east side of Pecho Valley Road approximately .36 miles in from the park entrance. Also, near the environmental campsites near Camp KEEP.

California Department of Parks and Recreation officials say the purpose of the burning is to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in a diseased and declining eucalyptus forest.

The burn is scheduled to last through Friday, November 18.