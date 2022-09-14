Watch Now
Prescribed burn at UCSB goes according to plan

ucsb prescribed burn 9-14-22.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The burn at the UC Santa Barbara lagoon took place as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 16:45:34-04

Fire crews ignited the UC Santa Barbara lagoon according to plan on Wednesday.

The planned burn was scheduled by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and UCSB's Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration.

ucsb prescribed burn 3 9-14-22.jpg

The burn was planned to help control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation, officials said in a press release.

The burn took place Wednesday morning.

ucsb prescribed burn 2 9-14-22.jpg

In an update shared on Twitter, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck called the burn process an art form.

The fire department, university and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District teamed up to plan, communicate, predict weather conditions and follow through with the burn.

ucsb prescribed burn 4 9-14-22.jpg

About half an acre of land was burned.

