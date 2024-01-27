Prescribed burn continues through the week near Figueroa Mountain

A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place Saturday through Friday near Figueroa Mountain, Los Padres National Forest officials said.

The burn will consist of one to ten treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush.

Officials said most burning operations will take place during the daytime but some may continue through the evening to allow for full consumption of flammable materials.

"The burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal", according to the press release. "If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled."