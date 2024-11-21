Prescribed burn east of Orcutt starts Wednesday, set to continue Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District announced that a prescribed burn in the area around Tepusquet Road is set to last until Friday.

Officials say they aim to burn 500 acres of mixed chaparral, coastal sage, and grass oak understory near Tepusquet Canyon to help reduce the risk of wildfire.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reported in a post on X that firefighters completed 209 acres of the burn on Wednesday, and are set to burn more on Thursday.

If community members can smell smoke, officials advise that they should take precautions and limit outdoor activities to reduce harmful health effects.

Representatives also say to use caution when driving near the fires.

The prescribed burns will be rescheduled if the weather conditions are not ideal, according to the agency.